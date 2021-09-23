Discover Recovery Walk to be held virtually Saturday

The annual Discover Recovery Walk to bring awareness to people recovering from addiction and mental illness is set for Saturday, but will be virtual this year.

The walk takes place at Lake Sacajawea in Longview and typically includes about 30 agencies with recovery resources. The event promotes the benefits of prevention and spreads the word that treatment works.

Organizers moved the event to a virtual platform to be "respectful of people's health and current restrictions."

People still are encouraged to walk the lake and register for the event at https://bit.ly/3lSG6qD. The first 200 people to register will receive a free T-shirt.

Participants can pick up the shirts from noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Cowlitz Tribal Treatment, 900 Fir St., Longview. When they arrive, people should call 360-827-0102 from noon to 1 p.m. or 360-916-6094 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers ask participants to take a selfie wearing the shirts on Saturday and post it on social media and explain why recovery is important.

Organizers will have some pre-made posts people can share on social media pages to spread awareness and celebrate recovery, as well as a video with stories of recovery from the community.

