Dipping into history: Smelt dipping has a long past on Cowlitz River, the 'candlefish' that 'smelts in your mouth'

There’s no one definitive reason why the runs have crashed lately. Some factors cited by WDFW are destruction of spawning grounds, overfishing, poor ocean survival and the May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens, which caused the decades-long silting problem in the Cowlitz.

However, for the past two years recreational dippers have once again had a chance to fill their nets with the shiny, oily fish, and one thing that does abound is recipes for eating smelt.

In a 2001 TDN article, Daily News News Editor Nancy Edwards recalled dipping for smelt in the “lazy days of my childhood,” helping her family prepare the fish. Female smelt, skinny and mushy, were smoked or used as fertilizer in gardens, she wrote.

Males were fried. When smelt are fried, the bones become crisp and brittle and are eaten along with the fish, she said. Here’s one such recipe she shared: For more, see the 2001 TDN article “Smelts in your mouth.”

French-fried smelt: Take one pound of smelt and clean them. Soak in lemon juice for 10 to 15 minutes, enough juice to cover the fish. Beat one egg until foamy; add a 1/2 cup milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup flour and one teaspoon salad oil. Beat until smooth. Dip fish into batter and drop into hot fat, at 370 degrees F. Brown on one side, turn and brown on the other side. Lift out of hot fat and drain on paper towels. Serve with any good seafood sauce.

