Developer looks to build mobile home park on Ocean Beach Highway this summer

Construction of a 24-unit mobile home park could begin this summer in West Longview if city officials give the OK.

City staff are collecting public comments about the development’s environmental plan through May 6.

The builder is proposing to construct a low-income, residential manufactured home park on about three acres of vacant land at 5721 Ocean Beach Highway, across from the Ocean Beach Self Storage.

A search for manufactured homes for sale in Longview Tuesday returned five options with an average price of about $170,000 on the online real estate marketplace Zillow. By comparison, the median home price overall in Cowlitz County as of the last quarter of 2021 was $366,000, according to the University of Washington.

Perry Gilmour owns the land and Chilton Development Services of Woodland submitted the environmental review to the city.

Plans

How to comment Deadline: 6 p.m. May 6. Mail: ATTN: Planning Manager Adam Trimble, Community Development, P.O. Box 128, Longview, WA 98632.

At full capacity, around 48 to 68 people could live at the proposed site, to be called West End Manufactured Home Park, according to city documents. The proposal states the developer hopes to start construction this spring or summer.

Each home would be about 10-12 feet high and the site would include a turnaround, play area and trash and recycling area. The location is a roughly five-minute walk to the RiverCities bus stop at the Heron Pointe mobile home park to the northwest.

The proposal says each unit would receive three parking spaces, for a total of 72 at the site.

Builders also plan to add a sidewalk in front of the development, and a 24-foot-wide private road connecting the site to Ocean Beach Highway.

When the road is built, developers plan to install power, phone and cable services for residents. The proposal says hook ups to the city’s water and sewer mains are adjacent to the site.

The proposal says native shrubs will be planted as a screening between the site and Ocean Beach Highway.

