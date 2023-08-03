A temporary detour bridge opened along Ostrander Road to take drivers around a months-long culvert construction project, Cowlitz County Public Works announced earlier this week.

The Cowlitz County Commissioners approved the $2.5 million culvert project earlier this spring to address the flooding Ostrander Creek sees during major storms. The existing culvert is not large enough to let storm debris pass through without backing up and spilling over the road.

A roughly 150-foot long bridge was built on the south side of the road east of the McGeary Road intersection as a temporary route while the culvert replacement will be done on the main road. Cowlitz County construction manager Gary Gonser said the bridge is made of steel piles and deck panels.

The box culvert will be replaced with a concrete bridge spanning the creek, providing higher clearance from the creek waters. Eliminating the culvert will also open up the North Fork of Ostrander Creek to more fish passage.

Gonser said the temporary bridge will remain in place through December, which is the expected completion date for the culvert project.