Despite pushback, July 4 event organizer will go on lake

This story will be updated.
After a brief but peaceful conflict between "We the People" organizers and city employees Wednesday morning at Lake Sacajawea, event promoter Larry Wood plans to force the issue and drive into the park at 5 p.m. this evening to begin setting up for the unsanctioned Independence Day weekend event.
"I'm driving on the lake," Wood said. "There's no way I'm not driving on the lake. ... I'm not going to peel out ... I'll pull my truck on the lake, over the curb, (and) if they want to tow the vehicle away that's their right."
A member of Wood's team who was getting ready to drive onto Martin Dock to begin set-up for the July 4-5 gathering was stopped by city employees, Wood said, and told his vehicle could be impounded and he could be arrested if he continued trying to set up equipment on the lake.
Wood said he now plans to hold a rally at 5 p.m. at the lake. At that time, he said, he'll start driving onto the grass to set up along with anyone who wants to join him. If the city wants to fine or arrest him, that's fine, he said, but he's doing it no matter what police or other city employees tell him.
"I'm hoping enough people come down that the police don't have the will to do it," Wood said. "I'm more than happy to spend a night in jail."
City officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The conflict over an event that is pitched as both fun and political poses a dilemma for the city: How to prevent large public gatherings that could jeopardize public health and which are prohibited by the governor's COVID-19 social distancing orders without undercutting constitutional rights to protest those restrictions. So far city officials say the planned event, which is to include entertainment and other festival-like features, is more indicative of a festival than a political rally. But Wood asserts that the event is also a political demonstration.
And while it’s too early to say for sure, large outdoor protests across the country in recent months don’t appear to be driving surges in virus cases, researchers say. According to researchers quoted in the Seattle Times, being outside likely reduces the chances of spreading the virus significantly, and officials have touted the value of wearing a mask in slowing the spread as well.
Wood and his fellow organizers have been planning the ambitious Fourth of July gathering at Lake Sacajawea ever since the Go 4th Festival Committee canceled the annual three-day celebration about two months ago.
Organizers have advertised a car show, paddleboard and kayak races, a talent show and more, and country music star Lee Greenwood recently signed on to perform Saturday evening. Wood said organizers have already invested $70,000 into the event, and he has estimated thousands, perhaps as many as 10,000, could attend.
However, due to state COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, city officials have stressed that Wood’s event is not permitted and have repeatedly asked him to reconsider. The city had taken no action in the last few weeks to forcibly block the organizers or shut their event down, but Wood's plans for Wednesday may force the issue.
Wood remains adamant.
"We are going to have an event on the fourth," he said. "I'm not going to stop. Because this, I think, is absolutely the most important thing i can do. I can't do very much, but i'm committed at this point. I'm willing to go to jail, to face fines, to have a legal battle. I'm not going to have a physical battle, or yell and scream. ... I'm facing tremendous pushback, but I think what's going to happen is this event is still going to go on. And I think history is going to record that my fight was worth it. And if I get to spend a weekend in jail, then so be it."
