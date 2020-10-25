Despite 'first-day jitters,' week one of Longview hybrid model a success

iWave devices bolt onto the existing air filter system and use bi-polar ionization to break down particles in the air like pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air. The district purchased $100,000 worth of devices over the summer and are in the process of installing them.

And students no longer share items or toys. Merritt said parents were asked to send in pencil boxes with supplies for each student and have “done an amazing job.

“They came in with pencil boxes all ready to go,” she said.

Mornings look different, too. When students are dropped off, school staff check that their parent has filled out the health check form online or have them do it on paper. Then, they take each student’s temperature and if they’re under 100.4 degrees, they get a blue wristband to mark that they’ve been checked in.

“Since it’s an open campus we had to do it differently than other schools,” Merritt said.

While so far the process has been going smoothly, she did decide to increase the check-in staff from two people to three, to help get kids checked in faster, and is trying to encourage more parents to do the health attestation online a half hour before school starts.