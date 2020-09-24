Despite drop in August, joblessness appears to be on the rise in county

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in August, but back-to-back increases in continued unemployment claim filings in September may mean recent improvements in the labor market have stalled, according a regional economist.

Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey said, “Cowlitz County, and really the whole Southwest Washington region, is pretty much in line with the state and nation in terms of high unemployment that’s been improving.”

“We have some recovery of jobs, but still a fair amount of job loss,” he said.

About 9.4% of the county’s labor force was jobless in August. That’s two percentage points less than July but nearly three points higher than August 2019.

Statewide, the unemployment rate dropped to 8.5%, compared to 10.2% in July. Washington also added about 19,800 jobs in August, according to the state Employment Security Department.

During August, the county averaged 2,700 regular continued unemployment claims a week, according to Bailey’s monthly job market report. Continued claims indicate how many workers are filing for unemployment benefits more than one week, or roughly how many people remain jobless.