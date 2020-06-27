Despite digital format, Planters Days blossoms

Each of the three princesses earn a $1,000 dollar scholarship, and Miss Woodland receives an additional $1,000. The Planters Days team buys the girls' court attire, including slacks, polo shirts, jackets and formal dresses, and local business owners like photographer Erica Ripp donate and contribute their work, too.

It all helps fund Planters Days, but the girls grow too, said Lesa Beuscher, one of the girl's Planters Days court chaperones.

"When the ladies come in February, they are very shy, timid, and scared," Beuscher said. "They’ve just gone through an interview, which most of them never had before. Then we start doing community events. Most often you seem them come out of their shell. They are hanging out with the city council, police chief, business people from our community. … You can see them evolve and become more confident ... and they come away with a much bigger awareness of what is going on in our city."

Miss Woodland is decided by which princess earns the most points by getting involved in the community. But pandemic-related shutdowns meant the girls missed out on many of those usual opportunities, Beuscher said.

The girls rose to the challenge and found new ways to interact using blogs, Facebook videos and other on- and offline solutions to support the event.