Deputy DeRosier remembered in video memorial

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community and shared memories of Justin DeRosier during a live video memorial for the fallen deputy Monday night.

The memorial marked the one-year anniversary of DeRosier’s death. The 29-year-old sheriff’s deputy was shot the night of April 13 while responding to a report of a blocking motor home in Kalama. He died early the following morning.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman thanked the numerous law enforcement, emergency response and local government groups that helped the sheriff’s office that night and in the following weeks.

“The events (that led to DeRosier’s death) were born of pure evil and perpetrated by the worst amongst us,” Thurman said in the address. “However, the response from the community has been incredible and has generated many examples of the best mankind can be.”

The service was live-streamed by the Facebook page Cowlitz Citizen’s Update. The virtual format was not ideal, Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said, but it was a necessary caution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The agency plans to hold a larger, formal in-person show of support when the pandemic subsides.