Deputy DeRosier remembered in video memorial

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community and shared memories of Justin DeRosier during a live video memorial for the fallen deputy Monday night.
The memorial marked the one-year anniversary of DeRosier’s death. The 29-year-old sheriff’s deputy was shot the night of April 13 while responding to a report of a blocking motor home in Kalama. He died early the following morning.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman thanked the numerous law enforcement, emergency response and local government groups that helped the sheriff’s office that night and in the following weeks.
“The events (that led to DeRosier’s death) were born of pure evil and perpetrated by the worst amongst us,” Thurman said in the address. “However, the response from the community has been incredible and has generated many examples of the best mankind can be.”
The service was live-streamed by the Facebook page Cowlitz Citizen’s Update. The virtual format was not ideal, Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said, but it was a necessary caution due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The agency plans to hold a larger, formal in-person show of support when the pandemic subsides.
“We all know now how important it is to make the most of each day, to live life to the fullest,” Brightbill said.
Brightbill also thanked the medical community amid the pandemic, which includes DeRosier’s widow, Katie, and his mother, Kelly.
DeRosier has also been nominated for the postponed state Law Enforcement Medal of Honor ceremony, which is normally held annually in May in Olympia. His name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and local law enforcement and DeRosier’s family plan to visit the memorial when it is safe to do so, Thurman said.
The sheriff’s office still plans to transform the unused fountain in front of the Hall of Justice into a memorial for DeRosier, as well as to honor Kelso police officer Francis Konen, who was shot and killed while on-duty in 1948.
The sheriff’s office is still receiving gifts and condolences for DeRosier weekly, Thurman said.
Cowlitz County Chaplain Doug Fields closed the memorial with a moment of silence and a prayer.
