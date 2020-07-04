Deputy DeRosier, Kalama police officers awarded Medal of Honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier and two Kalama police officers who responded to help when he was fatally shot last year were recently awarded the state's Medal of Honor.

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor is reserved for police officers who have been killed in the line of duty or who have distinguished themselves by exceptional meritorious conduct.

Kalama Officer Jeff Skeie and Sgt. Steve Parker were awarded the medal for their actions the night of DeRosier's death, said Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera Thursday.

DeRosier was shot the night of April 13 while responding to a report of a blocking motor home in Kalama. He died early the following morning.

As the closest available units, Skeie and Parker responded to the shooting. Skeie brought DeRosier to the ambulance while Parker stayed behind and provided cover, according to a 2019 Facebook post Skeie wrote about his experience.

There will be a public ceremony at a later date, Herrera said. The award is typically presented during National Police Week in May, but was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

