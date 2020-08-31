Deputies still searching for kayaker who fell into the Columbia Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are searching for a kayaker who fell into the Columbia River early Sunday evening near Woodland, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office press release.

Cowlitz 911 dispatchers received a report minutes after 6:30 p.m. that the man, later identified as 35-year-old Ariel resident Mark A. Bunker Jr., had fallen out of his kayak near Martin's Bar and had not resurfaced.

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies responded with a boat, diver and a drone to search for Bunker, and were joined in their search by boats from the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Coast Guard, as well as a Coast Guard helicopter. Other fisherman in the area also assisted in the search, but Bunker was not found Sunday night.

The Sheriff's Office was to resume its search Monday, according to the release.

After talking to witnesses and family members, deputies determined that Bunker had been using the kayak to fish about 300 yards from shore and fell from the kayak as he dropped his line. He reportedly was wearing a camouflage shirt, Carhartt jeans and a black hat, and was not wearing a life jacket.

