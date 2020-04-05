Deputies still looking for kayaker who capsized Friday

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies are still searching for a man who capsized while kayaking on Silver Lake Friday.
Stephanie Green of Kelso and Robert Chick of Castle Rock had paddled to the tip of Treehouse Island while kayaking on the lake along with two dogs Friday evening, but they were unable to land successfully, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office Sunday morning. They began paddling back to the Kerr Road boat ramp from where they launched, but Green capsized on the way.
Chick, 28, began towing Green, 47, but they could not make headway to the boat ramp, possibly due to wind, according to the release. They saw lights on a private dock on the north shore and re-directed toward that dock, but on their way Chick capsized as well.
Chick tried to use a kayak to float but disappeared from sight, said Green, who made a 911 call for help while clinging to a kayak.
Cowlitz Fire District 3 personnel launched a boat and rescued Green. She was treated and released at St. John Medical Center. The dogs were also recovered from the island and brought to the Humane Society. Searchers from the sheriff's office and Cowlitz Dive Rescue team found the kayaks and debris in the area but could not find Chick.
On Saturday, Cowlitz 3 and the Dive Rescue team resumed the search using several boats, sonar, and the help of Green and several family members. A local helicopter pilot also helped by flying over the lake, but Chick was not found, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies will continue to periodically check the area to find Chick, the sheriff's office said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.