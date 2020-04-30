Deputies arrest Rainier man accused of arson, vehicle theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbia County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Rainier man after he allegedly set his mobile home on fire and stole a vehicle.

When responding to the suspicious house fire at 1 p.m. at the 75000 block of Price Road in Rainier, deputies learned the suspect, Adam Joseph Sewald, admitted to setting his trailer on fire before stealing a car, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle and interviewed witnesses, identifying the suspect in both the fire and theft as Sewald, 39, according to the sheriff's office.

With help from the Oregon State Police and Rainier police, sheriff's office investigators found Sewald a few hours later at a different Rainier residence.

Sewald was booked in the Columbia County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson, robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, menacing, violation of a restraining order and a probation violation.

