Deputies arrest one of three wanted men, continue search for others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A law enforcement call for public help in locating three criminal suspects has borne fruit.

Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Trevor Alan Roberts, 30, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing heroin and an unrelated Department of Corrections warrant. Records show Roberts as a transient.

Deputies received reports just before 1 p.m. Wednesday that Roberts was in a vehicle on Seventh Avenue and Tennant Way in Longview, according to the dispatch log. Additional details about the arrest were not immediately available.

The agency last week appealed for public help in locating Roberts and Nickolas C. Colbert, 21, and Eric A. Johnson, 37, both of Kalama. The sheriff's office has not disclosed the nature of their suspected crimes, but it notes a recent rise in property crime in the county and encouraged citizens to secure their property.

Anyone with information on the location of Colbert or Johnson should contact the sheriff's office at 360-577-3092.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.