Department of Natural Resources tackles Kelso brush fire Thursday, county burn ban takes effect Friday

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded to a Kelso structure fire that spread to trees and brush Thursday night.
Cowlitz County officials urge caution around fire, water as temperatures are expected to reach 80 this weekend
Cowlitz County officials are reminding residents to take safety precautions as temperatures rise into the 80s this weekend.
No one was injured.
At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the department received reports of a fire in the 300 Block Masada Drive in Kelso.
According to DNR Lead Wildfire Public Information Officer Janet Pearce, the fire started in a derelict vehicle on the property, and spread to trash and then nearby trees and brush.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
The fire covered less than an acre, she said.
DNR crews arrived around midnight, Pearce said, and checked the area for hot spots Friday morning. She said nearby ground must be cold to the touch to ensure it doesn't reignite.
Burn Ban
An emergency burn ban for Cowlitz County will run from midnight Friday through April 22.
According to a press release, "land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning" are not permitted under the ban. Burn permits issued prior to the ban also will be rescinded.
Firefighters set up structure protection at the nearby occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter. Crews managed to contained the blaze within 25 minutes as it grew to a total of 1.5 acres.
The press release states the ban was placed because of the "lack of precipitation, current dry conditions and multiple wildland brush fires."
Campfires are allowed in certain designated campgrounds under the ban.
Fires on private land are permitted if they are less than 3 feet wide or 2 feet high and are in a metal, stone or masonry fire pit. Fires must be at least 25 feet from objects that could ignite, while outdoor fireplaces must be at least 15 feet away. Fires must be monitored at all times with a shovel or water available to extinguish when needed.
Pearce warned that additional fires could occur this weekend as temperatures rise. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 80 Saturday and 77 Sunday. For a complete forecast, see page A8.