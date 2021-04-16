Department of Natural Resources tackles Kelso brush fire Thursday, county burn ban takes effect Friday

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded to a Kelso structure fire that spread to trees and brush Thursday night.

No one was injured.

At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the department received reports of a fire in the 300 Block Masada Drive in Kelso.

According to DNR Lead Wildfire Public Information Officer Janet Pearce, the fire started in a derelict vehicle on the property, and spread to trash and then nearby trees and brush.

The fire covered less than an acre, she said.

DNR crews arrived around midnight, Pearce said, and checked the area for hot spots Friday morning. She said nearby ground must be cold to the touch to ensure it doesn't reignite.

Burn Ban

An emergency burn ban for Cowlitz County will run from midnight Friday through April 22.

According to a press release, "land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning" are not permitted under the ban. Burn permits issued prior to the ban also will be rescinded.

