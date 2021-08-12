Department of Licensing error sent cancellation letters to owners with personalized plates

Cowlitz County drivers with personalized license plates may get a letter from the Washington State Department of Licensing saying the plates are being canceled, but the letter is in error.

Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said a letter was "incorrectly generated" on Aug. 4 by the Washington State DOL and sent to thousands of vehicle owners across the state.

Any letters received that are dated Aug. 4 should be disregarded, she said.

“I’m frustrated that this error has caused vehicle owners unnecessary concern," Fundingsland said, adding that the Department of Licensing is reviewing how this error occurred and intends to soon send out notifications of the error.

For questions, call the Auditor’s Office at 360-577-3002.

