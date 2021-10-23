Department of Ecology seeking public comment on water quality changes

The Department of Ecology is seeking public comment on updates to state water quality standards that would set requirements for the levels of oxygen and fine sediment in streams and rivers.

According to Ecology, the changes are meant to help support salmon recovery, specifically salmon eggs and young fish.

"Salmon need cool, clean water to survive," and Ecology press release said. "That includes enough oxygen and healthy habitat."

When fine sediment settles on salmon spawning gravel, it can block water flow through the gravel which deprives fish eggs and larvae of oxygen. Currently, the state’s standards do not directly address fine sediment, so Ecology is proposing to clarify what fine sediment protection means.

The draft rule says water bodies "shall not contain fine sediment from anthropogenic sources at levels that cause adverse effects on aquatic life, their reproduction, or habitat."

Fine sediment is defined as sediment smaller than 2 millimeters.