Department of Agriculture to spray for Asian gypsy moths in Silver Lake

Gov. Jay Inslee authorized aerial spraying of an insecticide near Silver Lake to combat invasive Asian gypsy moths at the Washington Department of Agriculture's request, saying "the imminent threat of infestation has created a state of emergency."

"This imminent danger of infestation seriously endangers the agricultural and horticultural industries of the state of Washington and seriously threatens the economic well-being and quality of life of state residents," the WDA declaration said.

There is an "imminent danger of an infestation" near Silver Lake on roughly 634 acres, and the Department of Agriculture proposed aerially spraying a biological insecticide containing the bacterium Bacilus thuringiensus var. kurstaki to kill the gypsy moth in its caterpillar stage beginning in May.

The Department of Agriculture has prepared an Environmental Assessment and issued a determination of non-significance.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.