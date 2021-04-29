 Skip to main content
Department of Agriculture to spray for Asian gypsy moths in Silver Lake
Department of Agriculture to spray for Asian gypsy moths in Silver Lake

Gov. Jay Inslee authorized aerial spraying of an insecticide near Silver Lake to combat invasive Asian gypsy moths at the Washington Department of Agriculture's request, saying "the imminent threat of infestation has created a state of emergency."  

"This imminent danger of infestation seriously endangers the agricultural and horticultural industries of the state of Washington and seriously threatens the economic well-being and quality of life of state residents," the WDA declaration said. 

There is an "imminent danger of an infestation" near Silver Lake on roughly 634 acres, and the Department of Agriculture proposed aerially spraying a biological insecticide containing the bacterium Bacilus thuringiensus var. kurstaki to kill the gypsy moth in its caterpillar stage beginning in May.

The Department of Agriculture has prepared an Environmental Assessment and issued a determination of non-significance. 

