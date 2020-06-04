Departing county planner dealt with huge conflicts, COVID pandemic

“Having clear, thoughtful, community-level conversations about development on the river is important before applications come in,” she said.

As she leaves the county, Placido says the health department faces two major challenges.

On the health department side, Placido said it’s been a challenge to get policymakers and the community to understand and support what she calls “foundational” public health: Having the staff and resources available to assess and monitor public health to prevent and respond to public health emergencies.

“It’s one of those things people just expect,” that restaurants will be safe to eat at and that people will be healthy, she said. “People don’t always know what we do but know if we’re not doing it.”

Placido said the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of having public health systems in place to deal with outbreaks before they begin, such as case tracking procedure.

On the human services side, homelessness is a massive challenge for the community that is not changing anytime soon, Placido said. The department works with organizations administering housing and service programs, as well as working with committees.