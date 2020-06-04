Departing county planner dealt with huge conflicts, COVID pandemic

When Elaine Placido began working at the county planning department in 2011, the agency rarely made the news except as the butt of complaints about slow permitting.
But in the years since then, the agency has been in the middle of the high-profile and still unresolved clashes over the proposed Longview coal dock and $2 billion Kalama methanol project.
And if that wasn’t work and controversy enough, Placido also has helmed the health department during the coronavirus pandemic: overseeing testing, tracking and public information to help keep the disease at bay.
It would be easy to conclude that Placido stepped down Monday because she’d finally had enough, but she said that’s not the case.
“I think controversy comes with the territory of managing two big departments that dealt with meaty topics that are important to the community,” she said. “Not everybody agrees, and that’s OK. ... It was great to work on the huge variety of projects that I got to work on.”
Placido, 52, left her position as community services director overseeing Building and Planning and Health and Human Services. Later this summer she will become executive director of the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership, a Portland-based nonprofit that advocates for the lower Columbia River.
Millennium and methanol
Placido joined the county in 2011 as Building and Planning’s first operations manager. The commissioners and Building and Planning Advisory Committee created the position to help make the permit process more efficient.
Placido said she mostly focused on improving customer service and worked with small projects. In 2013, Placido was promoted to Building and Planning director.
Some of Placido’s work at the department included updating the county code, improving the customer service and historic preservation. Commissioner Dennis Weber said Placido made a huge difference.
“We used to get complaints almost weekly from people frustrated with the process and with people not being heard,” he said. “Now we get compliments from customers, developers. … She’ll be missed, but I think she left behind the office culture that will put people first.”
As director, Placido became more involved in larger projects, including Northwest Innovation Works’ proposed methanol plant at the Port of Kalama and Millennium Bulk Terminals’ proposed Longview coal export terminal.
Both projects have attracted high interest from around the region. A four-hour public hearing on the methanol project in December 2018, for example, attracted 600 people with diametrically opposing viewpoints.
“There was lots of interest (at the beginning) but it was a different vibe than what we ended up having by the time we go to the hearings,” she said. “Probably the most important thing ... is public input is critical to our job as local government and public administrators.”
The project, first proposed in 2014, is on hold because the state Department of Ecology last fall requested a further greenhouse gas review. And the Millennium project has been tied up in legal challenges after the county department and state regulators released the final environmental impact study for it in 2017, six years after it was proposed in 2011.
Reviewing major projects is naturally time-consuming, Placido said. Still, she herself is frustrated by poor collaboration between permitting authorities, “siloed” processes and a lack of transparency at all levels of permitting.
Collaboration and coordination between state and local permitting should improve, and it is also important to have well-thought-out, publicly-driven development policy at the local level and clear state and federal policies on energy and development, Placido said.
“It isn’t fair to communities or developers to have to battle out major policy questions during local permitting,” she said. “We’re hearing frustration on larger policy level. The public hasn’t been engaged in those conversations at the state and federal level, so it gets pushed down to local level to listen to those.”
For the most part, thought and conversations about what development could or should happen on the river doesn’t begin until after an application is turned in, which is unfortunate, Placido said.
“Having clear, thoughtful, community-level conversations about development on the river is important before applications come in,” she said.
As she leaves the county, Placido says the health department faces two major challenges.
On the health department side, Placido said it’s been a challenge to get policymakers and the community to understand and support what she calls “foundational” public health: Having the staff and resources available to assess and monitor public health to prevent and respond to public health emergencies.
“It’s one of those things people just expect,” that restaurants will be safe to eat at and that people will be healthy, she said. “People don’t always know what we do but know if we’re not doing it.”
Placido said the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of having public health systems in place to deal with outbreaks before they begin, such as case tracking procedure.
On the human services side, homelessness is a massive challenge for the community that is not changing anytime soon, Placido said. The department works with organizations administering housing and service programs, as well as working with committees.
“There’s an awful lot of work for the community to do,” she said. “It reminds me of the work in building and planning. You have people who are really angry and those who are supportive. You have to balance all that and still make sound recommendations for policymakers.”
Placido’s position as community services director, as well as the lead Building and Planning Department role, will remain open amid coronavirus-related budget constraints, said Axel Swanson, county chief of staff.
Placido’s annual salary was $118,450 in 2020. The commissioners promoted Carole Harrison, deputy director of the health department, to director. Managers of the building, planning and environmental health units will report to Swanson for now.
Placido said she’s excited about her new job, and is thankful for her time at Cowlitz County.
“It’s not always easy and it probably shouldn’t be, but I really enjoyed it,” she said. “There are fantastic people that work at the county, lead the county, and live in the county. Getting to watch them build their projects, interact with each other and the local government has been fantastic.”
