Demonstrators continue speaking out against ICE contract

Brooks, 65, said she's been protesting since she was 15, speaking out against issues from apartheid in South Africa to the war in Iraq.

She said she knows protesters in Lewis County who have faced threats recently, but Brooks didn't express any fear Friday.

"If you threaten me, then come at me and we'll see," Brooks said. "I am using my First Amendment right, just like they have the option to use theirs."

Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny said her congregation, about a dozen of whom also came out Friday, wanted to stand in solidarity with the children detained at the Youth Services Center.

"We are here, we're thinking about them, (and) we're doing what we can to reach out to our County Commissioners and Court Administrator to ... urge them to end this contract now. ... And hopefully get (the juveniles) reunited with their families."

Kearny said she's concerned both by the separation of the juveniles from their parents and their detention itself. And she's concerned on principle that the County is working with ICE.