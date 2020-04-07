'Deluge' of Cowlitz County businesses apply for state grant opening day

Just hours after it opened, dozens of Cowlitz County businesses on Tuesday rushed to apply for a new state grant intended to support small stores and restaurants hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide stay home order.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday opened applications for the emergency grant program, which provides up to $10,000 for businesses with 10 or fewer employees.
Inslee funded the $5 million program — enough to support 500 Washington businesses applying for the full grant amount — with his Strategic Reserve Fund.
“These (grants) are small amounts, but to a small business, a small mom-and-pop restaurant that can keep in business when they get this, it won’t be small. … It could be life saving,” Inslee said during a press conference Tuesday.
Businesses must apply for the grants through their county or regional economic development organization, such as the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. Those agencies then forward the applications to the state Department of Commerce in the order of greatest need.
The Department of Commerce will review the applications before sending them along to Inslee for final approval. Officials estimate it will take four to six weeks to process and distribute the grants.
CEDC President Ted Sprague said he’d received more than 30 applications within two hours of the governor’s 1 p.m. announcement.
“And there is no sign of slowing down,” Sprague told TDN late Tuesday afternoon. “I’m getting more as we speak. The first hour I got a few, and then it’s just been a deluge.”
Cowlitz County will get about $130,000 to distribute for grants, or 13 awards at the full amount, Sprague said. But businesses can ask for smaller grants if they need less.
“I had one company ask for $3,600, but the majority (of applications) I have seen so far asked for $10,000. And that’s completely understandable,” Sprague said.
To be eligible for a grant, a business must have been open for at least a year and have no more than 10 full-time employees. Businesses can use the grant to pay for operating expenses such as rent, utilities or payroll.
“It’s a very simple application. It’s two pages. They don’t ask for any supporting documents,” Sprague said. “Businesses should apply, and do it quickly because … when the money is gone, the money is gone. I want as many Cowlitz County companies to get this money as possible.”
The state program roll out comes shortly after the federal Small Business Administration announced that a new forgivable advance for economic disaster loan applicants would not provide a flat-rate of $10,000 for every business.
The agency clarified that the program offers “up to $10,000,” and businesses with 10 or fewer employees will only receive $1,000 through the program, Sprague said. It was unclear Tuesday whether the size of the forgivable loan would be based on the size of a business.
“A lot of companies were really excited to get that $10,000 kind of stop gap that would be a forgivable loan,” Sprague said. “To have them just change it and pull the rug out from under you was really disappointing.”
Nonetheless, businesses with 500 or fewer employees can still apply for economic disaster loans and potentially receive the grant-like advance. And the federal and state aid options will both help businesses survive these “unprecedented times,” Sprague said.
“If we can keep people employed and keep businesses from closing their doors, it’s really important. … In past recessions or depressions, when a company closed its doors, it was very unlikely to return,” Sprague said. “This one might be different, because once we return to normal, everybody will want to get their hair cut again. ... But if we can help families get one more paycheck, that’s still a good thing.”
