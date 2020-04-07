'Deluge' of Cowlitz County businesses apply for state grant opening day

“And there is no sign of slowing down,” Sprague told TDN late Tuesday afternoon. “I’m getting more as we speak. The first hour I got a few, and then it’s just been a deluge.”

Cowlitz County will get about $130,000 to distribute for grants, or 13 awards at the full amount, Sprague said. But businesses can ask for smaller grants if they need less.

“I had one company ask for $3,600, but the majority (of applications) I have seen so far asked for $10,000. And that’s completely understandable,” Sprague said.

To be eligible for a grant, a business must have been open for at least a year and have no more than 10 full-time employees. Businesses can use the grant to pay for operating expenses such as rent, utilities or payroll.

“It’s a very simple application. It’s two pages. They don’t ask for any supporting documents,” Sprague said. “Businesses should apply, and do it quickly because … when the money is gone, the money is gone. I want as many Cowlitz County companies to get this money as possible.”

The state program roll out comes shortly after the federal Small Business Administration announced that a new forgivable advance for economic disaster loan applicants would not provide a flat-rate of $10,000 for every business.