Delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Woodland and La Center

Traffic

Interstate 5 traffic as of 7:06 a.m. Thursday. 

 WSDOT, Contributed

Officials report several delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Woodland and La Center. 

As of about 7 a.m., the state reported a disabled vehicle was at milepost 18 near East Fork Bridge blocking the left lane of the southbound lanes. The vehicle was cleared by 7:10 a.m.

A collision north of the disabled vehicle was reported about 15 minutes earlier, where the left lane is blocked at milepost 20 near North Fork Lewis Rive on I-5 southbound. 

