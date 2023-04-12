Traffic across the Lewis and Clark Bridge is reduced to a single lane today while the bridge is inspected and evaluated by Washington Department of Transportation crews.

The single lane closure began at 9:30 a.m. and is scheduled to continue until 2 p.m.

Flaggers are alternating traffic across the bridge to provide space for crews, which WSDOT said could cause delays of up to 20 minutes.

Another single-lane closure and delays will take place Thursday night between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The evaluation is part of the contractor's preparation work for the finger joint replacement that will cause delays and a multi-day closure on the Lewis and Clark Bridge during the summer. Dates for the closures and the rest of the construction work have not been finalized, according to WSDOT.