Single-lane closures are set for Wednesday and Thursday on State Route 432, which is also called Third Avenue in Longview.

Construction is scheduled from 7 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday to construct concrete collars on Third Avenue between Tennant Way Frontage Road, near Affordable Auto and Truck Parts, and the railroad crossing near Platt Electric Supply at 524 Industrial Way.

The city of Longview has contracted with Midway Underground, from Toledo on the project, according to a city press release.

During construction, there will be single-lane closures in both directions, affecting westbound and eastbound traffic on Third Avenue. Motorists are advised to consider using alternate routes, the press release states.