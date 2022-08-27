Delays for I-5 drivers near Vader starts Monday during Cowlitz River Bridge work

VADER — Drivers going south on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader should expect significant delays starting Monday due to construction on the Cowlitz River Bridge.

Southbound I-5 near the bridge will have only one lane open for drivers as Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews work to remove and replace non-cement bridge deck patches, the department said in a news release Friday.

One lane on the State Route 506 onramp to southbound I-5 also will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Sept. 2, and then again starting 8 p.m. Sept. 12 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16. The speed limit also will be lowered from 70 mph to 55 mph in the area near the lane closures.

The department advises drivers to plan ahead and expect 30-minute delays in the mornings and up to an hour during the afternoons.

"People should consider rescheduling discretionary trips, delaying travel if possible or using an alternate route," WSDOT said in the news release.

Drivers can see real-time traffic using WSDOT's online map or sign up to get construction updates in the form of text or email.