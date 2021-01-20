December jobless rate grows, with leisure and hospitality hit hardest

Washington’s economy lost 9,900 jobs in December and the monthly unemployment rate increased, according to the latest report by the Employment Security Department.

Leisure and hospitality were the hardest-hit industries, according to the report.

“The renewed efforts taken to contain the spread of COVID deeply impacted industries that provide high-contact services,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “Nowhere is that more apparent than in leisure and hospitality. Beyond that, employment in other industries is mostly holding up better.”

The monthly unemployment rate rose from 5.7 percent in November to 7.1 percent in December. Nationally, the rate is 6.7%.

In November and December 2019, Washington's rate was 3.6%.

Those are revised numbers for November. The ESD had reported that the unemployment rate was 6%. November’s preliminary estimated gain of 100 jobs was also revised to reflect an actual gain of 23,200 jobs.

ESD also paid unemployment insurance benefits to about 31,500 more people in December, for a total of 434,740 people.

Overall, seven industry sectors expanded and six sectors contracted in December.