December jobless rate grows, with leisure and hospitality hit hardest

Washington’s economy lost 9,900 jobs in December and the monthly unemployment rate increased, according to the latest report by the Employment Security Department.
Leisure and hospitality were the hardest-hit industries, according to the report.
“The renewed efforts taken to contain the spread of COVID deeply impacted industries that provide high-contact services,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “Nowhere is that more apparent than in leisure and hospitality. Beyond that, employment in other industries is mostly holding up better.”
The monthly unemployment rate rose from 5.7 percent in November to 7.1 percent in December. Nationally, the rate is 6.7%.
In November and December 2019, Washington's rate was 3.6%.
Those are revised numbers for November. The ESD had reported that the unemployment rate was 6%. November’s preliminary estimated gain of 100 jobs was also revised to reflect an actual gain of 23,200 jobs.
ESD also paid unemployment insurance benefits to about 31,500 more people in December, for a total of 434,740 people.
Overall, seven industry sectors expanded and six sectors contracted in December.
Among those that expanded are professional and business services, which added about 9,000 jobs; retail trade which added 4,800; transportation, warehousing and utilities which added 1,200 jobs; the government, which added 700 jobs; financial activities with 500 jobs; construction with 400 jobs; and information with 200 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality contracted the most in December, losing 20,600 jobs. The next hardest-hit was education and health services with 2,500 jobs lost, then manufacturing with 1,700 jobs lost.
Wholesale trade lost 500 jobs, while mining and logging lost 100. The remaining 1,200 jobs lost were categorized as other services.
ESD released the preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Monthly Employment Report.
The national unemployment rate remained constant at 6.7 percent from November to December 2020. In December 2019, the national unemployment rate (revised) was 3.6 percent.
ESD paid unemployment insurance benefits to 434,740 people in December, an increase of 31,449 over the previous month.
State labor force grows
The state’s labor force in December was 3,864,700, an increase of 46,300 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 42,600 over the same period.
From December 2019 through December 2020, the state’s labor force decreased by 80,700 and the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region decreased by 8,100.
The labor force is the total number of people, both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16.
From November 2020 – December 2020, the number of people who were unemployed statewide increased from 219,200 to 272,500. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed increased from 77,200 to 122,200 over the same period.