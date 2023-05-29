Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With national buzz surrounding negotiations between the White House and Republican leaders over a debt ceiling bill to reduce the national deficit continuing, early learning advocates in Washington outlined how a potential deal may lead to child care program cuts next year.

While an original bill passed by the House earlier this month could have cut as much as 20% of the budget for Head Start — a key early learning program provided for pre-kindergarten children across the country — a counterproposal from President Joe Biden’s office would freeze budget increases for the program and other non-defense discretionary programs.

That would mean Head Start and similar programs that support hundreds of children across Clark County would see the same amount of funding in 2024 as they did in 2023. Though not a direct cut, the lack of increased funding to match inflation, increasing health care premiums and other rising costs would force classrooms to close and families to lose service opportunities.

“Imagine if all these (early learning) agencies got $100 in FY2023; if they freeze the budget, they’ll get $100 in FY2024,” said Joel Ryan, the executive director of the Washington State Association of Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP), who lobbies for early learning resources directly with Washington representatives in D.C. “But now the problem is that everything else costs $110.”

New data released earlier this year articulated the importance for early learning programs like Head Start and ECEAP, revealing that just 62 percent of preschool-aged children completing cognitive screenings in Washington were developmentally on-level, compared with 79 percent of such children in 2019.

With funding shortages challenging Head Start to retain staff and forcing providers to shutter classrooms across the region since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan and other leaders fear such a deal — even one seen as a compromise — will disproportionately affect students and families of color.

“My guess is that it’s going to be one of those things that the left and right don’t like. Advocates like me, of course, won’t like it because we’re trying to support kids disproportionately hurt by the pandemic, and we’re seeing these programs struggle now,” Ryan said. “So, if you’re not making any room in the budget for extra dollars, it’s bad for these kids; it’ll force these programs to make reductions to maintain operation.”

As of Saturday afternoon, congressional leaders and White House officials hadn’t reached a deal. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set June 5 as the date by which Congress needs to reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling or face a default that leaders predict would thrust the country into a deep recession.