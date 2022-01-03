Debris slide closes State Route 4 in Wahkiakum County

A debris slide early Monday morning closed both directions of State Route 4, also known as Ocean Beach Highway, near County Line Park in Cathlamet.
Washington State Department of Transportation reports debris including mud, rocks and trees slid down an embankment around 6:34 a.m. Monday about 1.5 miles west of County Line Park. The slide closed all lanes at milepost 44. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen, reports the state.
Debris flows are usually caused when heavy precipitation or rapid snowmelt erodes loose soil or rocks on steep slopes, reports the United States Geological Survey.
