A Sunday night debris slide is blocking the highway to Johnston Ridge, with no estimated time for reopening.
The slide, which happened around 9 p.m., closed both directions of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway/State Route 504 at mile post 45 near Coldwater Lake, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
As of Monday morning, crews were assessing the extent of the debris. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
