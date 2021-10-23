Deaf choir leader teaches Longview congregation to worship without spoken words

Inside the Longview United Methodist sanctuary Tuesday, a choir recited all of the lyrics to a hymn without making a sound.
Sunday matinees are back at the old Regal movie theater at the Triangle Center in Longview.
Instead, seven hearing members of the congregation mimicked the signs performed by deaf choir leader Mary DeGraaf-Gramelt against the backdrop of a pre-recorded gospel song.
The singers on the recording have not performed live during a Sunday sermon since the pandemic began, preventing the release of possibly contagious aerosols, as well as a central part of the gospel: singing. To make up for the cancellation of communal songs, DeGraaf-Gramelt is introducing a new way of worshipping together, without spoken words.
Deafness during COVID
DeGraaf-Gramelt has been legally deaf for six years, but when the music started Tuesday, bystanders would never know.
DeGraaf-Gramelt, who also is an American Sign Language teacher at R.A. Long High School, swayed as the instruments sounded inside the church. She signed with an effortless cadence, sweeping her arms in gradual, lingering motions during the music's lulls, and quick, erratic bursts as the beats picked up. She mouthed the names of the signs with each gesture, and reminded her team she can only see them.
“Remember, I can’t hear you, so show me,” she said.
Less than three weeks ago, the Rev. Perry Hanchey was quarantined in the hospital so sick with complications from COVID-19 he thought he might…
DeGraaf-Gramelt is looking for the correct signs, but also for the choir to "draw pictures with their own bodies" — an embodiment of the song in motion, she said. Choir members pay $10 for sign language books, as well as clear plastic masks for DeGraaf-Gramelt to read their lips and see their faces.
When COVID hit, DeGraaf-Gramelt said a shadow fell over her life. Her world revolved around reading facial expressions to communicate and connect with others. With masks now required to prevent the spread of COVID-19, her “world feels very gray," she said.
"It is like the color has been taken out of the world," she said. "I needed some light and peace."
The darkness brought DeGraaf-Gramelt to the Longview United Methodist Church. She said she was inspired to join last summer by the church’s all-welcoming sign draped across the front of the building. Now, she volunteers to teach American Sign Language, deaf culture and silent, but passionate worship to anyone interested.
Learning a new worship
The United Methodist American Sign Language choir includes about nine adults above the age of 50. Some struggle to hear like Chuck Held due to working with heavy machinery. Others, like his father, Byron Held, are naturally losing their hearing with age. Byron Held said he wears a hearing aide in both ears.
According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, roughly 15% of American over 18 reported having trouble hearing in 2012, and the majority were over 65.
At 36, DeGraaf-Gramelt is far below the average age. She said when she started noticing hearing loss as early as 11, "it broke her heart." By college, the life-long singer and guitar player had to give up the instrument. DeGraaf-Gramelt said she has Auditory Processing Disorder, a hearing condition that prevents the music lover from understanding sounds. Music rings like disjointed noise, or "a blob of sound," she said. Interpreting auditory information for patients of the disorder can sound garbled, according to WebMD, where background noise and meaningful messages can't be separated.
Despite the setbacks, DeGraaf-Gramelt didn’t forgo her passion for music, even when she was diagnosed as legally deaf in her early 30s. She still performs songs with a passion that transcends words and instruments, flowing from her body with energy and purpose.
"This is my worship," she said. "I just throw myself into it."
Gil Schauer crochets plastic mats with recycled grocery bags so the homeless can have softer bedding than the hard ground.
To teach songs through signs, the choir translates hymns from English into words used in American Sign Language. The group translated the line "I lie down in deepest night," to "If I die," signifying God's eternal connection. United Methodist Pastor Allison Mattocks said the process was emotional, and made the choir feel more connected to each other and the songs.
"We had to learn to communicate what God is to us in life," she said.
The process is similar to how DeGraaf-Gramelt said she had to learn how to connect with others after her diagnosis. She said teaching sign language and deaf culture helps bring the hearing and deaf worlds together, so both know communication can be both silent and strong.
"The hearing are left out of the deaf world, and the deaf out of the hearing world," she said. "I would like to see more solidarity and compassion for each other."