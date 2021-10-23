Deaf choir leader teaches Longview congregation to worship without spoken words

+3 Longview pastor 'thankful to be alive' after battling COVID-19 Less than three weeks ago, the Rev. Perry Hanchey was quarantined in the hospital so sick with complications from COVID-19 he thought he might…

DeGraaf-Gramelt is looking for the correct signs, but also for the choir to "draw pictures with their own bodies" — an embodiment of the song in motion, she said. Choir members pay $10 for sign language books, as well as clear plastic masks for DeGraaf-Gramelt to read their lips and see their faces.

When COVID hit, DeGraaf-Gramelt said a shadow fell over her life. Her world revolved around reading facial expressions to communicate and connect with others. With masks now required to prevent the spread of COVID-19, her “world feels very gray," she said.

"It is like the color has been taken out of the world," she said. "I needed some light and peace."

The darkness brought DeGraaf-Gramelt to the Longview United Methodist Church. She said she was inspired to join last summer by the church’s all-welcoming sign draped across the front of the building. Now, she volunteers to teach American Sign Language, deaf culture and silent, but passionate worship to anyone interested.

Learning a new worship