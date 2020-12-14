De Puisaye-Greene sentenced to 45 years for Ryderwood murder of Travis Seiber

Jensen said when her late husband was “down in the dumps” due to his Parkinson’s, Seiber always made time to take him fishing. And after her late husband died, Seiber “would call every day to see if I needed anything and make sure I was okay,” Jensen said.

“He always took the time to go out of this way to help others,” she said.

Jensen said the reminders of her son are everywhere: she has to pass by his house to go into town, and “when I look around my house I see different things Travis either made for me or bought for me.”

“As a mother I gave him life and (De Puisaye-Greene) took away from me and my family. I love Travis so much and it hurts now,” she told the court.

Paul Jensen, Seiber’s stepfather, said although he had less than four years to know Seiber, ‘in the short time ... I found him a very caring and helpful person.”

“He would make sure his mother and I had a winter’s supply of firewood,” he said, and recalled that the last phone call they got from Seiber was him telling them he had filled the woodshed again.

Seiber’s sister Jonnica Elkins told the court there were “not enough words to fully express how I feel.”