De Puisaye-Greene sentenced to 45 years for Ryderwood murder of Travis Seiber

Anthony De Puisaye-Greene was sentenced Monday to 45 years in prison on 17 charges stemming from the March 2019 Ryderwood murder of Travis Seiber.
Several friends and family members spoke at the Zoom sentencing.
Sieber’s mother Jan Jensen said he was her fourth child, who loved all animals, was always helpful and “never felt sorry for himself” even after undergoing open heart surgery when we was 4.
Jensen said Seiber, who was 47 when he was killed, lived on the outskirts of Ryderwood and raised bees, chickens and a large garden, sharing the products of all with anyone who needed it. Ryderwood is a small community at the northern edge of Cowlitz County, about 15 miles southwest of Toledo.
“He made sure my husband and I already had fresh vegetables, and if he had extras made sure seniors had them, too,” she said.
The murder occurred in the early morning hours of March 18, 2019. De Puisaye-Greene, then 28, killed Seiber while robbing him of a DVD player, DVR and cell phone, according to court documents. https://tdn.com/de-puisaye-greene-pleads-guilty-to-ryderwood-murder/article_50795559-ec0d-54c2-926c-17ce2d8887c0.html
Seiber died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and forensic ballistic analysis revealed that a firearm recovered from De Puisaye-Greene’s home was the same firearm that was used to murder Seiber, according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Jensen said when her late husband was “down in the dumps” due to his Parkinson’s, Seiber always made time to take him fishing. And after her late husband died, Seiber “would call every day to see if I needed anything and make sure I was okay,” Jensen said.
“He always took the time to go out of this way to help others,” she said.
Jensen said the reminders of her son are everywhere: she has to pass by his house to go into town, and “when I look around my house I see different things Travis either made for me or bought for me.”
“As a mother I gave him life and (De Puisaye-Greene) took away from me and my family. I love Travis so much and it hurts now,” she told the court.
Support Local Journalism
Paul Jensen, Seiber’s stepfather, said although he had less than four years to know Seiber, ‘in the short time ... I found him a very caring and helpful person.”
“He would make sure his mother and I had a winter’s supply of firewood,” he said, and recalled that the last phone call they got from Seiber was him telling them he had filled the woodshed again.
Seiber’s sister Jonnica Elkins told the court there were “not enough words to fully express how I feel.”
She said her brother was a “good old country boy” who loved all animals and helped Ryderwood residents “with the most minuscule tasks that had become monstrous to them.”
She said the murder “has broken me and my family, and nothing can bring back my brother.” She no longer raises chickens, because the “memories are so painful,” she said.
“I have a ton of great memories but I will never get to make more because he was taken too soon,” she said. Elkins asked the court to deliver the maximum 45-year sentence.
Judge Patricia Fassett sentenced De Puisaye-Greene to 45 years in prison and 3 years of parole for the first-degree murder in the course of a robbery charge.
De Puisaye-Greene also received 14 years and 3 months in prison and 1.5 years of parole for first-degree robbery and inflicting bodily harm; 13 years and 10 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm; 7 years for residential burglary; 8.5 years for intimidating a witness, 5 years and 8 months for each of seven counts of second-degree burglary; 2 years and 5 months for second-degree malicious mischief; 9 years and 8 months for unlawful possession of a firearm; 8 years for illegal possession of a firearm; and 7 years for each of two counts of residential burglary.
Aside from the firearms charges, all those will run concurrently, meaning De Puisaye-Greene will serve them at the same time. He will pay up to $200,000 in restitution to the victim’s family and there is also a lifelong no-contact order between De Puisaye-Greene and Patrick Gish, a witness De Puisaye-Greene was charged with threatening.
De Puisaye-Greene told the court that he had never meant to kill anyone and “no one was supposed to get hurt.” He added that he deeply regrets what he did “and all those affected.”
“I wish there was a way to go back,” he said.
Fassett said that “someone that was very integral to their community and willing to lend a helping hand to others has been lost in this tragedy and that is something that no matter what any of us do today isn’t going to change.”
“This was senseless,” she added. “It didn’t need to happen. The family is looking for justice and closure. I don’t know if we get closure with a sentencing, but at least we get some resolution.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.