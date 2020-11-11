DCYF opens another round of child care grants

Licensed child care providers who are open and need help paying for COVID-19 related costs can apply for another round of grants from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The grant will “help child care providers offset increased costs associated with the pandemic and incentivize providers to serve school-age children,” according to a DCYF press release.

To be eligible, providers have to be open and serving children through the end of the 2020-2021 school year and meet one of the following criteria: They have been open since the pandemic started and did not get a DCYF Child Care COVID-19 grant; they closed temporarily, have now reopened and did not get a DCYF Child Care COVID-19 grant because they were closed; or they started serving school-age children or expanded how they offer care in other ways.

For example, those ways include expanded hours or serving school-age children full-day instead of before and after school, the press release said.

Providers must be open at the time of their application, and newly licensed providers as of July 1 may be eligible for a grant. However, a provider is not eligible if they received a previous DCYF Child Care COVID-19 Grant and then closed their license.