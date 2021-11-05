Daylight saving: Clocks go back one hour this weekend

Remember to set clocks back one hour Saturday night and prepare for darker evenings. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.
People move clocks forward one hour during the spring to allow more natural sunlight in the evenings. Now, people are moving clocks back an hour to have more daylight in the mornings during the fall and winter.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, all states but Arizona and Hawaii observe daylight saving time.
