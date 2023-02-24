A little kindness goes a long way. With spring just around the corner, Cowlitz County prepares once again for a beloved local tradition: A Day of Kindness.

Since at least 2013, Bill Ammons, the retired owner of the Pacific Barber Shop in Kelso, created the day of community kindness and good deeds, which returns Wednesday.

“I started this several years ago and then Covid knocked it in the head,” said Ammons about the day's year-long pause during the pandemic. “I thought March 1 would be a good day, the start of the month, it just popped into my head.”

The Day of Kindness is all about the little things: calling a friend or family member you haven’t spoken to recently, helping someone carry groceries to their car, smiling at your neighbor, or giving to someone in need.

For Ammons, acts of kindness are a lifelong passion. Whether it’s organizing Brown Bag Lunch Day, giving away school supplies, or taking a group of kids to see the Seattle Mariners play. He said last year he collected $80,000 worth of school supplies for donations.

His work in Cowlitz County garnered statewide attention; Gov. Inslee visited Kelso to honor Ammons and his late father last July.

Ammon’s dedication to acts of kindness even extends as far back as 1970 when he went out on a limb and reached out to Portland Trail Blazers’ founder Harry Glickman to host their first exhibition game at Mark Morris High gymnasium in Longview.

Ammons told Glickman, “I will guarantee I’ll sell it out.” Ammons said the owner laughed and couldn’t believe it when “we sold it out like I said.”

This sort of tenacious kindness is what Ammons hopes to inspire for on Wednesday. He’s reached out to local churches, TV and radio stations to spread the word about the 2023 Day of Kindness, even sending three sandwiches over to the team at KLOG radio in a classic Bill Ammons act of kindness.

“The reception we’ve got…” Ammons trailed off, excitement in his voice. “I was stunned. It was like a fever.” Ammons hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers will announce the Day of Kindness during their Wednesday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Just do something good,” said Ammons. “What I’m recommending is do something kind and then send it to The Daily News.”

So, that’s what The Daily News is going to do. If you’d like to share acts of community kindness you performed or plan to perform for this year’s Day of Kindness, email them to mlarsen@tdn.com.