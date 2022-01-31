Day of Kindness expands into weeklong positivity effort starting Feb. 1

Cowlitz County has seen the Day of Kindness lead to bursts of generosity over the past few years. For the first time, that project will be extended into a full week.

The Week of Kindness campaign starts Feb. 1 and will run through Feb. 7. Organizer Bill Ammons said he wanted to expand the effort into a full week to give people more opportunities to participate by helping out a friend or a stranger.

Ammons organized the first Day of Kindness event in June 2013 in the hopes of expanding his personal charitable work into a larger campaign. During the first two Days of Kindness, the effort was marked by City Council proclamations and mentioned in a ceremonial proclamation by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The timing of the event has changed multiple times over the years, in part to let an outpouring of kindness counteract times with a lot of serious crime news.

"You can get depressed by the things going on in the country and the national news. It’s good to get that bottled up and try to get something positive out there," Ammons said.

The acts that would fall under the Week of Kindness banner could be small and spontaneous or more organized efforts. Ammons said he recently completed passing out bagged lunches and $5 bills to people in need that he saw on street corners. The acts could range from picking up trash on the streets to aiding someone who is struggling with an illness.

In past years, local churches would ask their congregations to take part and businesses such as Burgerville or the Triangle Bowl would offer free items on the Day of Kindness. Few companies have announced plans to take part in the Week of Kindness campaign as of Monday. That hasn't fazed the enthusiasm Ammons has for the upcoming week.

"There’s gonna be a lot of people who don’t call up to say they’re doing something kind. They will just do something kind," Ammons said.

