Day of Caring drive collects hundreds of kits, masks for service agencies

Despite changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and poor air quality from wildfire smoke, the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties' annual Day of Caring Friday was a "huge success," according to organizers.

“We were so grateful to be able to still do this event, as our whole mission is to help improve lives, and this still gave us an opportunity to do that,” said Brooke Fisher-Clark, United Way executive director, in a statement.

The annual event did not include the usual gathering at the Cowlitz County Expo Center for a military tribute or volunteers fanning out into community for a variety of projects.

Instead, the day began with a Facebook Live event dedicating the day to military, first responders and medical staff. The ceremony including American Legion representative Kyle Harbaugh performing the national anthem, Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber reading the proclamation recognizing the Day of Caring, and a speech by Brent Freeman, United Way Board vice president, retired Navy commander and Superintendent of Wahkaikum Schools.

More than 100 American flags from the Longview Noon Rotary's Freedom Flag Program lined the fairgrounds driveway where donors entered to drop off items.