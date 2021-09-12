Davidson case still pending in Clark County court

Charges against Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson are pending with the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu said he is working his way through the Washington State Patrol investigation, as well as the materials from the State Auditor’s Office.

“We are still reviewing the case and have not made a charging decision,” Vu said.

Allegations that Davidson committed fraud broke in April after the State Auditor’s Office found he accepted more than $12,000 in personal reimbursements for travel expenses that had been paid by the county.

Because Davidson is a Cowlitz County official, the case was sent to an outside prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

According to a report from the Auditor’s Office, between February 10, 2016, and May 10, 2019, Davidson was reimbursed $12,602.71 for travel expenses from two organizations, even though the county had paid for his travel.

The investigation was sparked in 2018 when an employee came to the county, and Cowlitz County notified the Auditor’s Office about a potential loss of public funds. In August 2019, the investigation was turned over to the special unit of the state auditor’s office and the WSP.

