Damaged Pleasant Hill Road near Castle Rock will temporarily become one lane

CASTLE ROCK — A damaged two-lane bridge near Castle Rock will be temporarily replaced by a one-lane bridge in the fall — roughly six months after the damage occurred.

The north end of Pleasant Hill Road has been closed since a culvert collapsed and caused a section to sink in February. Culverts are bridges that allow water to flow under structures like roads or rail lines.

+3 Pleasant Hill Road outside Castle Rock is collapsing because of failing culvert The county section of Pleasant Hill Road, outside of Castle Rock, was closed Wednesday because a culvert under the road appears to be collapsing, dropping the road surface two feet.

Cowlitz County Department of Public Works Communications Manager Mark Koelsch said a short-term bridge will be installed by September, but there is no timeline for the road to return to two lanes. He said crews will install the one-lane bridge as a temporary solution used during “emergencies.”

Koelsch said crews are obtaining permits to remove the partially collapsed culvert located southwest of the Huntington Avenue underpass at Interstate 5’s exit 48. Installation of the temporary bridge could start in August.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crews will then need to design and request funds for a new, two-lane bridge to replace the culvert and return the road to normal operating conditions. Koelsch did not have a timeline for this construction.