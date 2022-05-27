Daily News' Students in Need scholarship fund drive reaches $35,303

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $35,303, surpassing this year’s goal of $35,000.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund.

The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s seventh year, and there still is time to donate by the Memorial Day deadline.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$2,000: anonymous.

$1,000: Tim Welch.

$500: anonymous.

$200: Wesley and Cynthia Johnson.

$100: Constance Budge, Ruth and Barry J. Morrill, in memory of Bernard Donahue, anonymous (two), PUD Federal Credit Union and Gordon Spalding.

$75: Karen Green.

$50: Betty and Bryon Held and Patricia Pollock.

$25: anonymous.

$20: Nina Stoner.

