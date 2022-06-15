Daily News' Students in Need scholarship fund drive ends with $39,886 collected

The Daily News Students in Need drive's final tally is $39,886, surpassing this year’s goal of $35,000.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund.

The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s seventh year.

Latest donations

$1,000: Pete and Karen Pickett in memory of Judy and Don Fuller; and Malou Roth.

$500: anonymous in honor of Cordon Bittner, Janet McGrath, Elsie Kappler, Doreen Lawton and Sue Lawton; Richard Stiggins and anonymous.

$250: Phil Schlecht, Peter Rybar, and John and Dianne Caple.

$200: Sonja A. Walker.

$88: Danielle Casy.

$25: anonymous for paying it forward.

$20: Sharon Ashford in memory of Martin Kauble.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.