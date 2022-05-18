 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Daily News' Students in Need scholarship fund drive at $29,133

The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $29,133.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund.

The fund makes grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college because the newspaper absorbs all administrative costs.

This is the drive’s seventh year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 31.

To donate online, go to www.tdn.com/students and click on the “donate” button.

Latest donations

$2,300: Jim and Judy MacLeod.

$400: Robert B. Gaston.

$150: Julianne and Neil Smith.

$100: anonymous.

