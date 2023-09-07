On Friday, I will be pushing the shutter button on my camera for The Daily News one last time. For the past 1 1/2 years, I’ve called Longview home and helped tell the stories of the people of Cowlitz County.

I’ve grown so much as a photographer and as a person while working for The Daily News. Not only have I sharpened my photo making but also pushed my writing and video-producing skills.

My favorite thing about the job is having the opportunity to do and see such interesting things, especially when they are something I wouldn’t have normally done on my own.

Some examples include hiking through a lava tube, meeting primates and kangaroos, and talking with Princess Diana’s personal chef. Most people don’t even dream to see all the things that I’ve seen through my lens, and for that, I am blessed to have these experiences.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

As a photojournalist, I have many opportunities to see all facets of human emotion. I’m so grateful to have had the experience to see and document (and sometimes be a part of) joyous, quirky and intense moments.

I continue the journey for a newspaper in Iowa. I thank all the people in the community who trusted me with their stories, for welcoming me into their spaces and opening up to me and my camera.