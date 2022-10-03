Culvert repair on state Route 4 west of Stella begins

Drivers on state Route 4, or Ocean Beach Highway, should expect up to 20-minute delays due to construction west of Stella this month.

The Washington State Department of Transportation contracted with Granite Construction Company to fix an aging and failing culvert under the roadway. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Crews will also work to stabilize the slope nearby, reestablish the ditch line and repair the guardrail, according to WSDOT.

Once work begins, drivers will alternate through a single lane with flaggers during weekday, daytime hours. The work is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 11 but may be delayed because of rain, according to WSDOT.