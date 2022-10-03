 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Culvert repair on state Route 4 west of Stella begins

  • 0
Road work

Drivers on state Route 4, or Ocean Beach Highway, should expect up to 20-minute delays due to construction west of Stella this month. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation contracted with Granite Construction Company to fix an aging and failing culvert under the roadway. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Crews will also work to stabilize the slope nearby, reestablish the ditch line and repair the guardrail, according to WSDOT.

Once work begins, drivers will alternate through a single lane with flaggers during weekday, daytime hours. The work is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 11 but may be delayed because of rain, according to WSDOT. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News