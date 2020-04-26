Critics to social distancing: Stop wrapping yourself in the Bill of Rights

We should expect better, more measured leadership from the commissioners and the sheriff, not an appeal to emotion that will lead us off a cliff to disease and deaths. National polls, at least, show that they are completely out of sync with public support for social distancing restrictions.

Germs, not the government, are the enemy here. The virus does not know right from wrong. It’s scary because it kills at random, even if infrequently. As of last week, for example, 138 doctors in Italy had succumbed to the disease. It’s not just the old and vulnerable who are dying and taking ill.

Those who dismiss this disease as an affliction of the weak are wrong and as heartless as Ebenezer Scrooge, who spoke of the poor and sick this way: “If they are to die, then let them die, and decrease the surplus population.” The “surplus population” here could be your mother, brother, sister, or best friend.

This is serious business, and it won’t be solved by platitudes or working the public into a dither about constitutional rights.

As we move the line back to normalcy, we need wise, sober direction of the kind Gov. Jay Inslee is providing. I was not a fan of his before this outbreak. But I respect his leadership during this crisis. Our local officials would better serve us by working with him — and refraining from ludicrous appeals to the Bill of Rights.

Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.