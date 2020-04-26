Critics to social distancing: Stop wrapping yourself in the Bill of Rights

Should I be allowed to yell “Fire” in a crowded theater?
Should this newspaper be allowed to report troop movements and military strategy in a time of war?
Should I be allowed to report that you’re a child molester if you’re not?
The answer to all of these questions is, of course, an emphatic “No.”
But wait a minute. Doesn’t the First Amendment state that Congress shall make NO law abridging the freedom of the press?
You see where I’m headed. All rights have limits. No right is absolute.
So it’s time for those opposed to social distancing restrictions, including our county sheriff and the county commissioners, to stop wrapping themselves in the Bill of Rights.
Their absurd lament about the restrictions violating the First and Second amendment rights to assemble, worship and bear arms is a simple pandering to the extreme right. They are jeopardizing public health by driving a partisan wedge into the issue. They are appealing to emotion and clouding public thinking. Their rhetoric will help prolong the pandemic just as social distancing measures are starting to curb it.
Before going further, yes, it’s time to THINK about ways to ease restrictions. Last week’s news that COVID-19 has rendered 26 million Americans unemployed is scary and heart-wrenching. We’re all going a little stir crazy. We want to go to work and hug our families and friends.
Promisingly, enough states, including ours, are starting to see the benefits of nearly two months of self-isolation policies. Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday lifted some of the restrictions on construction as long as workers practice social distancing.
But we have a long way to go before we return to normal. It’s absurd, as Georgia is doing, to reopen tattoo parlors and beauty salons, when we are short of test kits, personal protective equipment or vaccines and the virus still lurks on doorknobs, desktops and in respiratory droplets.
The path to reopening our world should be sober, carefully crafted and deliberate. We need good science. We need good medicine. We need entrepreneurial ingenuity. Above all we need caution: When you don’t understand a hazard — and there is a ton we don’t know about the coronavirus — it’s prudent to be careful, not lunge forward blindly.
Unfortunately, the critics’ appeal to “rights” just inflames the issue, drives partisanship and plays into the hands of the know-nothings.
Let’s be clear. COVID-19 presents a clear and present danger. This is a public health and safety issue. It is not, for the most part, a civil rights issue. No one is taxing anyone without representation. No one is being arrested for meeting and expressing political views. No one is confiscating anyone’s guns. The government is not ordering believers how or whom to worship. Even if you can’t attend a service, you can get out your Bible or attend a church service online.
Critics have ridiculously invoked Patrick Henry, who cried “Give me Liberty or Give me death” on March 23, 1775, a month before the British killed Yankee rebels at Concord and Lexington. Henry was inveighing against real tyranny. Your government today is trying to protect public health, not rob people of their rights.
Unfortunately, the rhetoric clouds the issue and leads to reckless demonstrations like the one in Olympia last weekend attended by state Rep. Jim Walsh. It also helped breed the misguided resolution the Cowlitz County commissioners adopted last week at the instigation of Sheriff Brad Thurman.
Among its assertions: “Cowlitz County citizens are capable of making responsible decisions effecting (sic) their personal safety.” No doubt, but don’t you think the governor, who has access to the best infectious disease specialists in the nation, is better equipped to make those decisions?
The commissioners’ resolution also asks that state to rescind mandates restricting the First Amendment rights to assemble for worship and Second Amendment right to buy ammunition.
Come on, you can buy ammo online and at Gators Guns. And can you really not live without bullets for a couple months in the interest of protecting your fellow citizens from COVID? As to worship, would your God want you to put fellow congregants in jeopardy, especially when other forms of prayer and worship are available? The Christian or religious thing to do here is to respect the lives and safety of your fellow citizens and believers.
We should expect better, more measured leadership from the commissioners and the sheriff, not an appeal to emotion that will lead us off a cliff to disease and deaths. National polls, at least, show that they are completely out of sync with public support for social distancing restrictions.
Germs, not the government, are the enemy here. The virus does not know right from wrong. It’s scary because it kills at random, even if infrequently. As of last week, for example, 138 doctors in Italy had succumbed to the disease. It’s not just the old and vulnerable who are dying and taking ill.
Those who dismiss this disease as an affliction of the weak are wrong and as heartless as Ebenezer Scrooge, who spoke of the poor and sick this way: “If they are to die, then let them die, and decrease the surplus population.” The “surplus population” here could be your mother, brother, sister, or best friend.
This is serious business, and it won’t be solved by platitudes or working the public into a dither about constitutional rights.
As we move the line back to normalcy, we need wise, sober direction of the kind Gov. Jay Inslee is providing. I was not a fan of his before this outbreak. But I respect his leadership during this crisis. Our local officials would better serve us by working with him — and refraining from ludicrous appeals to the Bill of Rights.
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
