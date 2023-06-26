The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday the arrest of a third suspect in connection to the 2022 murder of Alan Brice Nielsen, a Kelso man who was gunned down and later blown up with explosives.

The arrest took place in Los Angeles, where the suspect allegedly fled, according to a sheriff's office press release.

Carlos Chavez Velazco, 34, of Kelso who authorities say played a role in the death of Nielson, fled to Los Angeles shortly after Nielsen's death in July 2022. He was discovered in a Los Angeles homeless shelter, where he was taken into custody by the Fugitive Task Force of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Authorities discovered Chavez Velazco location after a digital forensic investigation, states the press release.

Chavez Velazco is currently in the Los Angeles County Jail as he awaits extradition back to Cowlitz County, where he faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful disposal of human remains, and possession of explosive devices.

The third arrest comes as Chavez Velazco's alleged co-conspirators, Jerome Adrian Markert, 48, who is in Cowlitz County Jail, is preparing for a possible July trial and Jethro Nichols Welter, 53, of Kelso, is awaiting his sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 11 after pleading guilty in May.

Welter currently has a warrant out for his arrest for violating the conditions of his release, after skipping a meeting with his bail bondsmen, according to court records.

According to the probable cause statement, the 52-year-old Nielson was shot on July 15, 2022, and he was blown up with 60 lbs. of targeting explosives five days later, allegedly in a failed attempt to conceal the crime.

Cowlitz County Coroner Dana Tucker said the cause of Nielson's death could not be determined.

Markert and Nielsen lived on the same plot of land at 2106 Holcomb Road in Kelso but in separate trailers. Markert, as stated in the probable cause statement on July 11, 2022, told a police informant that he blamed Nielsen for the death of his dog and allegedly said, "an eye for an eye."

Investigators found two legs, two arms, and a human skull still attached to the neck and upper shoulder, later identified as Nielsen. The victim's torso was never recovered, as mentioned in the probable cause statement.