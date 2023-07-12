The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office took to its official Facebook page to announce retired Deputy Mike Fahn died over the weekend.

Fahn had a 31-year career in law enforcement, serving in various roles during his time with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, from an officer in charge, patrol deputy, corrections deputy and emergency vehicle operations instructor.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said of Fahn: "Mike was always upbeat and cheerful, and his positive attitude was contagious."

Fahn is survived by his wife, two sons, and grandchildren.