A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a person at Longview's Coal Creek Boat Launch with a knife.

Mark Andrew Laurila, 53, described as a transient, was arrested in connection to the stabbing and is scheduled to appear in court for a motion hearing regarding bail on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn K. Haan ordered Laurila not to have any contact with the victim and to stay at least 100 yards away. He is to be held without bail until his hearing next week. He was appointed an attorney to represent him.

According to a post on the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, at about 12:31 p.m., an emergency call was made to Cowlitz 911 reporting that a person was stabbed at Coal Creek Boat Launch, 6101 Ocean Beach Highway.

Deputies went to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center to talk to the victim, who was being treated for stab wounds to hands and legs. The social media post says the victim identified the attacker as Laurila, who had asked the victim to meet him at the boat launch.

The victim told authorities that Laurila had aimed for the neck. The victim's hand was lacerated, according to deputies, attempting to deflect a potentially fatal blow. Laurila allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the legs while yelling he was going to kill the victim.

After the victim and a witness wrestled the knife from Laurila, he fled from the scene and was later apprehended at a residence on Niblett Way, according to sheriff's officials.