Police have identified a Rainier resident as the driver killed in Tuesday's two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 in Oregon.

Beverly Ann Seymore, 45, of Rainier, was driving a Ford E-250 truck heading eastbound when the vehicle veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on into a Nissan Frontier, according to a news release by the Oregon State Police. The Nissan was driven by Michael Robert Pohl, 59, also of Rainier.

At about 1:10 p.m., Oregon State troopers responded to the crash scene, near milepost 36 on U.S. Highway 30 just north of Deer Island, Oregon.

Seymore was airlifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and Pohl was declared dead at the scene.

The highway was affected for about 3.5 hours due to the collision and subsequent investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Columbia Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.