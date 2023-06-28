Authorities say a man who repeatedly violated domestic violence no-contact orders with his estranged wife fatally shot her and himself late Monday at her Minnehaha home.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:53 p.m. to a disturbance in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and 56th Street. Two girls called 911 to report their stepfather had just shot their mother and then himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified the couple Tuesday afternoon as Erica Jordan, 46, and James Jordan, 45.

Investigators said there was an active protection order prohibiting James Jordan from coming within 1,000 feet of Erica Jordan’s residence. James Jordan was most recently arrested April 4 for violating the protection order, the sheriff’s office said.

Court records in that case indicate James Jordan was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served. In an August 2022 case, he pleaded guilty to three violations of domestic violence no-contact orders with Erica Jordan and was sentenced to credit for time served, court records show.

On Monday, deputies contacted the girls, who were uninjured, outside of the house. Investigators said James Jordan had arrived at the house minutes before the girls called 911. He forced his way inside before shooting Erica Jordan, followed by himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders found James Jordan with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and Erica Jordan also with a gunshot wound. Erica Jordan was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries. James Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the girls are safe with family; the agency has not released their names.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating cause and manner of death. The Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Department also responded.