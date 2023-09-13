A transient who admitted to shooting a man in the head in 2021 in Kelso was sentenced Monday to 55 years and eight months in a Washington state prison.

According to court documents, Jeremiah Donnie Mathews, 35, of unknown, pleaded guilty to seven charges last month, including first-degree robbery and murder for shooting a man and stealing his truck, and was given concurrent sentences. Still, the two firearm enhancements, which are connected to the first-degree murder and robbery, will run consecutively, according to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the probable cause statement, police became aware of Mathews criminal acts after his former partner told police he murdered a person and buried the body on private property in Kelso after she was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Later, authorities found the body on private property near the 1900 block of South River Road in Kelso. The victim was buried about 6 feet deep and wrapped in a tarp.

Two witnesses, who are close to Mathews, told police they saw Mathews with a handgun.

While using the victim’s truck, Mathews dragged the body, plus the victim’s belongings, into a fresh grave, according to court records.

The report states that after the shooting, Mathews burned the clothes he was wearing and a futon that covered the body, then drove away in the victim’s truck while wearing nothing but his underwear and gloves.

After the events of the shooting, Mathews later traded the victim’s truck for a Ford Aspire by allegedly forging the victim’s signature to complete the transaction.

Mathews told police after his arrest in Vancouver on Oct. 14, 2021, that he killed the victim on Sept. 15, 2021, and said, according to the probable cause statement, “I see an open shot and got him in the back of the head.” He said the motive for the crime was to show his former partner he was loyal, and he also wanted the victim’s truck.